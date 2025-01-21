EQS-AFR: UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: UBS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

UBS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 08, 2025Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-248749446 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 08, 2025Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-248749446 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 04, 2025Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-248749446 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 04, 2025Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-248749446

