21.01.2025 16:32:17
EQS-AFR: UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: UBS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
UBS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2025
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-248749446
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2025
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-248749446
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2025
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-248749446
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2025
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-248749446
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UBS AG
|Bahnhofstrasse 45
|8098 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.ubs.com
