21.01.2025 16:32:17

EQS-AFR: UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: UBS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.01.2025 / 16:32 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UBS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2025
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-248749446

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2025
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-248749446

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2025
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-248749446

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2025
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-248749446

21.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: UBS AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45
8098 Zurich
Switzerland
Internet: www.ubs.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2072011  21.01.2025 CET/CEST

