TUI Aktie [Valor: 125205291 / ISIN: DE000TUAG505]
02.08.2024 10:46:46

EQS-AFR: TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

TUI
5.21 CHF -8.56%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TUI AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02.08.2024 / 10:46 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen-2024

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations/reports-and-presentations-2024

02.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1959337  02.08.2024 CET/CEST

