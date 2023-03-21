EQS-AFR: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SMI 10'766 1.2%  SPI 14'097 1.0%  Dow 32'245 1.2%  DAX 15'139 1.4%  Euro 0.9961 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'179 1.5%  Gold 1'969 -0.5%  Bitcoin 25'737 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9276 -0.2%  Öl 74.5 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Zweite Volksinitiative zum Erhalt von Bargeld lanciert
CS- und UBS-Aktien legen zu: Finanzexperte kritisiert Kommunikationsstrategie bei CS-Drama - Rettungsschirm für CS-Personal gefordert - Bankiersvereinigung stützt Notrettung
Geld verdienen mit altem Spielzeug - so geht's
Schweizerische Nationalbank: SNB-Präsident Jordan verdient 2022 mehr - Maechler weniger
HELLA-Aktie stärker: HELLA-Aktionäre dürfen sich über höhere Ausschüttung freuen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Aktie [Valor: 811865 / ISIN: DE0007501009]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.03.2023 10:26:04

EQS-AFR: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz
1.94 EUR 3.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.03.2023 / 10:26 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2023
Address: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2023
Address: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

21.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1587987  21.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1587987&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten