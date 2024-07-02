|
02.07.2024 14:11:00
EQS-AFR: TRATON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TRATON SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TRATON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 26, 2024
Address: https://ir.traton.com/de/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 26, 2024
Address: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/
02.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Hanauer Str. 26
|80992 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1938071 02.07.2024 CET/CEST
