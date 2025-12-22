Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.12.2025 10:16:45

EQS-AFR: tonies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: tonies SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
tonies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.12.2025 / 10:16 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tonies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026
Address: https://ir.tonies.com/de/veroffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026
Address: https://ir.tonies.com/veroffentlichungen/

22.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: tonies SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

 
End of News EQS News Service

2249952  22.12.2025 CET/CEST