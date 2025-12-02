Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.12.2025 19:47:53

EQS-AFR: tonies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

tonies
9.64 EUR 1.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: tonies SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
tonies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.12.2025 / 19:47 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tonies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 14, 2026
Address: https://ir.tonies.com/de/veroffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 14, 2026
Address: https://ir.tonies.com/veroffentlichungen/

02.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: tonies SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

 
End of News EQS News Service

2239274  02.12.2025 CET/CEST

