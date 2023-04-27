Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
tmc Content Group AG
27.04.2023 08:53:18

EQS-AFR: tmc Content Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: tmc Content Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
tmc Content Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.04.2023 / 08:53 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tmc Content Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.contentgroup.ch/wp-content/uploads/GB2022.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.contentgroup.ch/wp-content/uploads/GB2022.pdf

27.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: tmc Content Group AG
Poststrasse 24
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.contentgroup.ch

 
End of News EQS News Service

1618547  27.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1618547&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

