10.07.2025 10:43:25

EQS-AFR: TeamViewer SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TeamViewer SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TeamViewer SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.07.2025 / 10:43 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TeamViewer SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2025
Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/finanzergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2025
Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/financialresults

10.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: ir.teamviewer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2168050  10.07.2025 CET/CEST

