EQS-AFR: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024

Address:

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 14, 2024Address: https://www.talanx.com/de/investor_relations/ergebnisse_-_berichte/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 14, 2024Address: https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/reporting/financial_reports

