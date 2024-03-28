Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Talanx Aktie [Valor: 19625225 / ISIN: DE000TLX1005]
28.03.2024 11:36:23

EQS-AFR: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Talanx
69.19 CHF 10.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

28.03.2024 / 11:36 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.talanx.com/de/investor_relations/ergebnisse_-_berichte/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/reporting/financial_reports

28.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1870003  28.03.2024 CET/CEST

