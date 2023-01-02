EQS-AFR: SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SURTECO GROUP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SURTECO GROUP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 14, 2023Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 14, 2023Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 14, 2023Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 31, 2023Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 31, 2023Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html

