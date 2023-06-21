|
21.06.2023 08:36:26
EQS-AFR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022/2023:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 23, 2023
Address: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/index.php
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 23, 2023
Address: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/index.php
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
