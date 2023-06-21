EQS-AFR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



21.06.2023 / 08:36 CET/CEST

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 23, 2023

Address:



Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022/2023:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 23, 2023
Address: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/index.php

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 23, 2023
Address: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/index.php

