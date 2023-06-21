Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Steinhoff Aktie [Valor: 29210745 / ISIN: NL0011375019]
21.06.2023 08:36:26

EQS-AFR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Steinhoff
0.02 EUR 0.66%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.06.2023 / 08:36 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022/2023:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 23, 2023
Address: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/index.php

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 23, 2023
Address: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/index.php

21.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1661433  21.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661433&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

