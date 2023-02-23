SMI 11'268 -0.3%  SPI 14'490 -0.2%  Dow 33'045 -0.3%  DAX 15'489 0.6%  Euro 0.9896 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'267 0.6%  Gold 1'826 0.0%  Bitcoin 22'351 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9317 0.1%  Öl 81.4 1.2% 
23.02.2023 14:15:04

EQS-AFR: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STADA Arzneimittel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.02.2023 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STADA Arzneimittel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2023
Address: https://www.stada.com/de/gj2022-jahresabschluss.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2023
Address: https://www.stada.com/fy2022-financial-statements.pdf

23.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG
Stadastraße 2-18
61118 Bad Vilbel
Germany
Internet: www.stada.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1567295  23.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1567295&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

