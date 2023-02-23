|
EQS-AFR: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: STADA Arzneimittel AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STADA Arzneimittel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2023
Address: https://www.stada.com/de/gj2022-jahresabschluss.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2023
Address: https://www.stada.com/fy2022-financial-statements.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STADA Arzneimittel AG
|Stadastraße 2-18
|61118 Bad Vilbel
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.stada.de
