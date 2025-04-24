Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’765 -0.4%  SPI 15’948 -0.3%  Dow 39’607 1.1%  DAX 21’753 -1.0%  Euro 0.9409 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’046 -1.0%  Gold 3’332 1.3%  Bitcoin 76’127 -1.9%  Dollar 0.8272 -0.4%  Öl 66.6 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
IBM startet solide ins neue Geschäftsjahr - IBM-Aktie reagiert verhalten
Ripple-Video befeuert Gerüchte um Kooperation mit Cardano
Newmont-Aktie wird belohnt: Newmont übertrifft Erwartungen mit starkem Gewinnsprung
SPI-Titel COLTENE-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet COLTENE Aktionären eine Freude
ATX Prime-Titel Semperit-Aktie: Diese Dividendenperformance können Aktionäre von Semperit erwarten
Suche...
Saxo Spezialangebot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.04.2025 10:27:21

EQS-AFR: Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Stabilus
21.10 CHF -0.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.04.2025 / 10:27 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2025
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2025
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/publications

24.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: group.stabilus.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2123438  24.04.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Stabilus SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten