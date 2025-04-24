|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
24.04.2025 10:27:21
EQS-AFR: Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2025
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2025
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/publications
24.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Internet:
|group.stabilus.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2123438 24.04.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Stabilus SE
|
10:27
|EQS-AFR: Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
10:27
|EQS-AFR: Stabilus SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
20.04.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Stabilus SE stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.04.25
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX notiert zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
14.04.25
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
08.04.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: SDAX schlussendlich freundlich (finanzen.ch)
|
08.04.25
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX springt am Dienstagnachmittag deutlich an (finanzen.ch)
|
08.04.25
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX am Dienstagmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.ch)