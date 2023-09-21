Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMG European Recovery SPAC Aktie
21.09.2023 21:46:04

EQS-AFR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SMG European Recovery SPAC
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.09.2023 / 21:46 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMG European Recovery SPAC SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: https://smg-spac.com/news-publications.php

21.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://smg-spac.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1732017  21.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1732017&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

21:46
 EQS-AFR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
21:46
 EQS-AFR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
05.09.23
 EQS-PVR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
30.08.23
 EQS-PVR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
08.08.23
 EQS-PVR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG (EQS Group)
08.08.23
 EQS-PVR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
08.08.23
 EQS-PVR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
28.07.23
 EQS-PVR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
