EQS-AFR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMG European Recovery SPAC SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: https://smg-spac.com/news-publications.php
21.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|http://smg-spac.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1732017 21.09.2023 CET/CEST
