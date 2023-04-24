|
24.04.2023 11:09:22
EQS-AFR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMG European Recovery SPAC SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://smg-spac.com/news-publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://smg-spac.com/news-publications
24.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|http://smg-spac.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1615167 24.04.2023 CET/CEST
