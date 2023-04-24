Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Ausblick: Santander gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: Temenos vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: Kühne + Nagel International legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Sandoz-Börsengang rückt näher: Warum es das Novartis-Spin-off schwer haben dürfte
Ausblick: UBS präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
SMG European Recovery SPAC Aktie [Valor: 119175057 / ISIN: LU2380749676]
24.04.2023 11:09:22

EQS-AFR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SMG European Recovery SPAC
10.20 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.04.2023 / 11:09 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMG European Recovery SPAC SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://smg-spac.com/news-publications

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://smg-spac.com/news-publications

24.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://smg-spac.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1615167  24.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615167&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'909.80 19.75 C0SSMU
Short 12'179.74 13.32 OFSSMU
Short 12'596.10 8.95 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 11'454.60 24.04.2023 11:06:33
Long 10'978.56 19.42 YJSSMU
Long 10'730.60 13.64 YQSSMU
Long 10'321.25 8.95 5SSMWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

