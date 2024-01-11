|
EQS-AFR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMA Solar Technology AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications
