11.01.2024 20:35:51

EQS-AFR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

SMA Solar
52.01 CHF -6.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMA Solar Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11.01.2024 / 20:35 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications

11.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1813485  11.01.2024 CET/CEST

