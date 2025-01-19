|
19.01.2025 21:17:07
EQS-AFR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMA Solar Technology AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2025
Address: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2025
Address: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications
|English
|Company:
|SMA Solar Technology AG
|Sonnenallee 1
|34266 Niestetal
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.sma.de
