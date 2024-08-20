Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’267 -0.1%  SPI 16’289 -0.1%  Dow 40’822 -0.2%  DAX 18’358 -0.4%  Euro 0.9515 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4’858 -0.3%  Gold 2’513 0.3%  Bitcoin 50’762 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8552 -0.9%  Öl 77.3 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335DocMorris4261528Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger Technology135706599Holcim1221405ABB1222171Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co. in den Top 10: In diese US-Aktien investierte Zurich Insurance im zweiten Quartal 2024
Ausblick: Snowflake präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Anpassung der Anlagestrategie im US-Depot: Deutsche Bank reduziert einige Beteiliungen im zweiten Quartal
Bitcoin-Kurs schwankt stark: Anzeichen eines bevorstehenden Crashs?
Rohstoff-Marktbericht zu Erdgaspreis, Kupferpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Abend
Suche...

Singulus Technologies Aktie [Valor: 32778041 / ISIN: DE000A1681X5]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.08.2024 20:51:59

EQS-AFR: Singulus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Singulus Technologies
1.19 CHF -7.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Singulus Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Singulus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.08.2024 / 20:51 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 28, 2024
Address: https://www.singulus.com/de/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 28, 2024
Address: https://www.singulus.com/financial-reports/

20.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
63796 Kahl am Main
Germany
Internet: www.singulus.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1971829  20.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1971829&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Singulus Technologies AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten