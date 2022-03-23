Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
EQS-AFR: Semperit AG Holding: Release of a Financial report

Semperit
24.45 EUR -4.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Semperit AG Holding / Release of Financial Reports
Semperit AG Holding: Release of a Financial report

23.03.2022 / 17:33
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Semperit AG Holding hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.semperitgroup.com/ir/berichte-und-praesentationen/jahresfinanzberichte/

23.03.2022

Language: English
Company: Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.semperitgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1309835  23.03.2022 

