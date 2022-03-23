|
EQS-AFR: Semperit AG Holding: Release of a Financial report
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Semperit AG Holding
/ Release of Financial Reports
Semperit AG Holding hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://www.semperitgroup.com/ir/berichte-und-praesentationen/jahresfinanzberichte/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Semperit AG Holding
|Am Belvedere 10
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.semperitgroup.com
