EQS-AFR: Scout24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Scout24 SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Scout24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



28.07.2023 / 10:18 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2023

Address:

Scout24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 08, 2023Address: https://www.scout24.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 08, 2023Address: https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations

28.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

