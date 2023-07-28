EQS-AFR: Scout24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'340 -0.3%  SPI 14'965 -0.3%  Dow 35'283 -0.7%  DAX 16'350 -0.3%  Euro 0.9549 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'426 -0.5%  Gold 1'950 0.3%  Bitcoin 25'417 0.2%  Dollar 0.8706 0.2%  Öl 84.0 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018ams24924656Logitech2575132DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882
Top News
Deutsche Börse-Aktie in Grün: Deutsche Börse gewährt Simcorp nochmals mehr Zeit für Annahmefrist
Das sind die aktuellen Preise von Öl, Erdgas & Co.
Deutsche Wirtschaft im zweiten Quartal 2023 stagniert
Hèrmes-Aktie gewinnt: Starke Nachfrage in China sorgt bei Hèrmes für weiteren Umsatzwachstum
SMI-Papier Sika-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Sika abgeworfen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Scout24 Aktie [Valor: 29613036 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.07.2023 10:18:27

EQS-AFR: Scout24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Scout24
59.32 CHF -8.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Scout24 SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Scout24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.07.2023 / 10:18 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scout24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2023
Address: https://www.scout24.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2023
Address: https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations

28.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1691049  28.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1691049&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Scout24

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten