EQS-AFR: Schloss Wachenheim AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 25, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 25, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 19, 2025

Address:

