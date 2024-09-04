|
04.09.2024 09:36:21
EQS-AFR: Schloss Wachenheim AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schloss Wachenheim AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Schloss Wachenheim AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 25, 2024
Address: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2023-2024
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 25, 2024
Address: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2023-2024
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 19, 2025
Address: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2024-2025
04.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schloss Wachenheim AG
|Niederkircher Straße 27
|54294 Trier
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.schloss-wachenheim.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1981011 04.09.2024 CET/CEST
