Schloss Wachenheim Aktie [Valor: 347947 / ISIN: DE0007229007]
04.09.2024 09:36:21

EQS-AFR: Schloss Wachenheim AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Schloss Wachenheim
14.12 CHF -0.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schloss Wachenheim AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Schloss Wachenheim AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.09.2024 / 09:36 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schloss Wachenheim AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 25, 2024
Address: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2023-2024

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 25, 2024
Address: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2023-2024

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 19, 2025
Address: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2024-2025

04.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Schloss Wachenheim AG
Niederkircher Straße 27
54294 Trier
Germany
Internet: www.schloss-wachenheim.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1981011  04.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1981011&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

