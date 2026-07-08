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08.07.2026 23:15:04

EQS-AFR: PSI Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

PSI Software
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PSI Software SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PSI Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.07.2026 / 23:15 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PSI Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 13, 2026
Address: https://www.psi.de/Einzelabschluss_PSI_SE_2025.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 13, 2026
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_2025.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 13, 2026
Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_2025.pdf

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2026
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_Q2_2026.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2026
Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_Q2_2026.pdf

08.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PSI Software SE
Dircksenstrasse 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2362994  08.07.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Gold: Kollektiver Irrtum?

Die Aussicht auf eine straffere US-Geldpolitik lastete in den vergangenen Monaten auf dem Goldpreis - sollte sich diese Perspektive als falsch erweisen, könnte das Edelmetall einen Rebound erleben.

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