26.03.2023 22:06:32

EQS-AFR: PSI Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

PSI Software
27.42 CHF 16.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PSI Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PSI Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.03.2023 / 22:06 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PSI Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.psi.de/Einzelabschluss_PSI_AG_2022.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_2022.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2023
Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_2022.pdf

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2023
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_Q2_2023.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2023
Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_Q2_2023.pdf

26.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1592373  26.03.2023 CET/CEST

