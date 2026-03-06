ProCredit Aktie 34813027 / DE0006223407
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
06.03.2026 09:38:33
EQS-AFR: ProCredit Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProCredit Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProCredit Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/
06.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.procredit-holding.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2286906 06.03.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu ProCredit Holding AG & Co.KGaA
|
09:38
|EQS-AFR: ProCredit Holding AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäss §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
09:38
|EQS-AFR: ProCredit Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
26.02.26
|EQS-News: Eriola Bibolli to become Chair of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG (EQS Group)
|
26.02.26
|EQS-News: Eriola Bibolli wird Vorsitzende des Vorstands der ProCredit Holding AG (EQS Group)
|
13.02.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Eriola Bibolli, buy (EQS Group)
|
13.02.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Christoph Beeck, buy (EQS Group)
|
13.02.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Eriola Bibolli, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
13.02.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Christoph Beeck, Kauf (EQS Group)