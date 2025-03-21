|
EQS-AFR: PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PNE AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PNE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2025
Address: https://www.pnegroup.com/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2025
Address: https://www.pnegroup.com/en/investor-relations/publications/
21.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|https://www.pnegroup.com/
