Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’051 -0.4%  SPI 17’257 -0.4%  Dow 41’953 0.0%  DAX 22’804 -0.9%  Euro 0.9554 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’409 -0.8%  Gold 3’036 -0.3%  Bitcoin 74’045 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8801 -0.2%  Öl 71.7 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Tesla11448018
Top News
Rivian-Aktie: Rivian ermöglicht Hands-free-Driving in seinen Fahrzeugen
Schweizer Immobilienmarkt mit deutlicher Erholung in 2024
NVIDIA-, D-Wave-, Rigetti-Aktien tiefer: NVIDIA-Chef rudert bei Quantencomputing-Timeline zurück
Novartis-Aktie stabil: Fabhalta zur Behandlung von C3G-Patienten in den USA zugelassen
Julius Bär-Aktie leichter: Bundesverwaltungsgericht gestattet Infoaustausch von Behörden über Julius Bär
Suche...
PNE Aktie [Valor: 2339409 / ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
21.03.2025 13:08:19

EQS-AFR: PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

PNE
10.29 CHF -0.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PNE AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.03.2025 / 13:08 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PNE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2025
Address: https://www.pnegroup.com/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2025
Address: https://www.pnegroup.com/en/investor-relations/publications/

21.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Internet: https://www.pnegroup.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

2104508  21.03.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu PNE AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten