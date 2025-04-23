Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.04.2025 14:30:08

EQS-AFR: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PharmaSGP Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.04.2025 / 14:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PharmaSGP Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/#Finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/en/#FinancialReports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/#Finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/en/#FinancialReports

23.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2122398  23.04.2025 CET/CEST

