|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
23.04.2025 14:30:08
EQS-AFR: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PharmaSGP Holding SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PharmaSGP Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/#Finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/en/#FinancialReports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/#Finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/en/#FinancialReports
23.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PharmaSGP Holding SE
|Lochhamer Schlag 1
|82166 Gräfelfing
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://pharmasgp.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2122398 23.04.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu PharmaSGP
|
14:30
|EQS-AFR: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
14:30
|EQS-AFR: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
15.04.25
|EQS-News: PharmaSGP in 2024 mit deutlicher Steigerung bei Umsatz und EBITDA (EQS Group)
|
15.04.25
|EQS-News: PharmaSGP with significant increase in revenues and EBITDA in 2024 (EQS Group)
|
15.04.25
|Erste Schätzungen: PharmaSGP stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.11.24
|Ausblick: PharmaSGP legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.11.24
|EQS-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE: FUTRUE GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
25.11.24
|EQS-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE: FUTRUE GmbH, buy (EQS Group)