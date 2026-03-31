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31.03.2026 23:27:34

EQS-AFR: pferdewetten.de AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: pferdewetten.de AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
pferdewetten.de AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.03.2026 / 23:27 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

pferdewetten.de AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 17, 2026
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 17, 2026
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

31.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: pferdewetten.de AG
Kaistr. 4
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.pferdewetten.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

2301894  31.03.2026 CET/CEST

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