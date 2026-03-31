Pferdewetten.de Aktie 49648378 / DE000A2YN777
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31.03.2026 23:27:34
EQS-AFR: pferdewetten.de AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: pferdewetten.de AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
pferdewetten.de AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 17, 2026
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 17, 2026
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
31.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|pferdewetten.de AG
|Kaistr. 4
|40221 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pferdewetten.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2301894 31.03.2026 CET/CEST