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Pentixapharm Aktie 138581166 / DE000A40AEG0

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27.07.2026 22:34:23

EQS-AFR: Pentixapharm Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Pentixapharm
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Pentixapharm Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.07.2026 / 22:34 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pentixapharm Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.pentixapharm.com/investors/reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.pentixapharm.com/investors/reports

27.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Strasse 10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.pentixapharm.com/
LEI Code: 3912005VBOVXNDXEQZ36

 
End of News EQS News Service

2372328  27.07.2026 CET/CEST

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