Pentixapharm Aktie 138581166 / DE000A40AEG0
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27.07.2026 22:34:23
EQS-AFR: Pentixapharm Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pentixapharm Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Pentixapharm Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.pentixapharm.com/investors/reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.pentixapharm.com/investors/reports
27.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pentixapharm Holding AG
|Robert-Rössle-Strasse 10
|13125 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.pentixapharm.com/
|LEI Code:
|3912005VBOVXNDXEQZ36
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2372328 27.07.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Georg Fischer: Traditionskonzern mit Zukunftspotenzial
Das Unternehmen verbindet mehr als 200 Jahre Historie mit Trendmärkten wie Halbleiter und Rechenzentren. Starke Halbjahreszahlen und ein kräftiger Auftragseingang haben nun auch der Aktie neuen Schwung verliehen.Weiterlesen!