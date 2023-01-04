|
04.01.2023 11:14:35
EQS-AFR: ORBIS SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ORBIS SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ORBIS SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.orbis.de/fileadmin/dateien/de/downloads/ir/jahresfinanzberichte/Jahresfinanzbericht_2022.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.orbis.de/fileadmin/dateien/de/downloads/ir/geschaeftsberichte/Geschaeftsbericht_2022.pdf
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 28, 2023
Address: https://www.orbis.de/fileadmin/dateien/de/downloads/ir/quartalsberichte/Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2023.pdf
04.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ORBIS SE
|Nell-Breuning-Allee 3-5
|66115 Saarbrücken
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.orbis.de
