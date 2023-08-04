EQS-AFR: OHB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: OHB SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 07, 2023

Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 07, 2023

OHB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 07, 2023Address: https://www.ohb.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 07, 2023Address: https://www.ohb.de/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports

