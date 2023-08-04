Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
OHB Aktie
04.08.2023 23:01:03

EQS-AFR: OHB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

OHB
33.88 CHF 12.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: OHB SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
OHB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.08.2023 / 23:01 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OHB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2023
Address: https://www.ohb.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2023
Address: https://www.ohb.de/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports

04.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.ohb.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1696809  04.08.2023 CET/CEST

