23.09.2025 00:00:04

EQS-AFR: Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nucletron Electronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.09.2025 / 00:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2025
Address: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2025/NUCAG_Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2025.pdf

23.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nucletron Electronic AG
Riesstrasse 8
80992 München
Germany
Internet: www.nucletron.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

2199982  23.09.2025 CET/CEST