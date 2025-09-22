Nucletron Electronic Aktie 343280 / DE0006789605
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
23.09.2025 00:00:04
EQS-AFR: Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nucletron Electronic AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2025
Address: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2025/NUCAG_Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2025.pdf
23.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nucletron Electronic AG
|Riesstrasse 8
|80992 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nucletron.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2199982 23.09.2025 CET/CEST