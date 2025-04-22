Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’646 -0.1%  SPI 15’786 0.5%  Dow 39’187 2.7%  DAX 21’294 0.4%  Euro 0.9364 0.6%  EStoxx50 4’961 0.5%  Gold 3’383 -1.3%  Bitcoin 76’562 8.1%  Dollar 0.8087 -1.1%  Öl 67.8 2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Baloise1241051Helvetia46664220Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529
Top News
Tesla-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
SAP-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Umsatz und Ergebnis gesteigert
Analyst: Nur kurzer Sinkflug? - Darum könnte die Tesla-Aktie ein Comeback erleben
Novo Nordisk-Aktie sackt ab: US-Konkurrent Eli Lilly mit positiven Studiendaten
Xiaomi-Aktie zieht an, Apple mit Erholung: Xiaomi stellt Apple in China in den Schatten
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.04.2025 00:00:03

EQS-AFR: Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Nucletron Electronic
8.30 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nucletron Electronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.04.2025 / 00:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2024/NUCAG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2024.pdf

23.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nucletron Electronic AG
Riesstraße 8
80992 München
Germany
Internet: www.nucletron.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

2121730  23.04.2025 CET/CEST