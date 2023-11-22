Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.11.2023 09:00:07

EQS-AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Novem Gruppe
5.84 EUR 1.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Novem Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.11.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Novem Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 29, 2023
Address: https://ir.novem.com/websites/novem/German/2000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 29, 2023
Address: https://ir.novem.com/websites/novem/English/2000/reports-_-presentations.html

22.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg

 
End of News EQS News Service

1778707  22.11.2023 CET/CEST

