NORMA Group Aktie [Valor: 12777608 / ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3]
17.07.2024 14:19:42

EQS-AFR: NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

NORMA Group
35.51 CHF 2.43%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORMA Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.07.2024 / 14:19 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NORMA Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2025
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/de/investoren/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2025
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/en/investors/publications-events/financial-reports/

17.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.normagroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1948351  17.07.2024 CET/CEST

