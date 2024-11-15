|
15.11.2024 15:40:51
EQS-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 20, 2025
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 20, 2025
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports/
15.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NFON AG
|Zielstattstr. 36
|81379 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.nfon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2031499 15.11.2024 CET/CEST
