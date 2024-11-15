Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
NFON Aktie [Valor: 41535368 / ISIN: DE000A0N4N52]
EQS-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

NFON
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.11.2024 / 15:40 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 20, 2025
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 20, 2025
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports/

15.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Zielstattstr. 36
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2031499  15.11.2024 CET/CEST

