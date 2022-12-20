SMI 10'701 -0.7%  SPI 13'686 -0.6%  Dow 32'698 -0.2%  DAX 13'878 -0.5%  Euro 0.9861 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'804 -0.2%  Gold 1'812 1.4%  Bitcoin 15'628 2.3%  Dollar 0.9286 0.0%  Öl 80.1 0.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Clariant-Aktie unter Druck: Moody's hebt Rating-Ausblick auf "positiv"
Amazon-Aktie fester: Amazon-Kunden in der EU erwartet grössere Auswahl und bessere Angebote
Tesla-Aktie: Die wichtigsten Karriere-Tipps von Tesla-CEO Elon Musk
Nach Millionenzuflüssen bei Ölfonds: Wie geht es für den Ölpreis weiter?
Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch?
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

NFON Aktie [Valor: 41535368 / ISIN: DE000A0N4N52]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.12.2022 15:27:35

EQS-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

NFON
6.80 EUR -2.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.12.2022 / 15:27 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 24, 2023
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 24, 2023
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports

20.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1518061  20.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1518061&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu NFON AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten