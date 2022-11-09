|
09.11.2022 16:42:33
EQS-AFR: New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: New Work SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
New Work SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/de/NEW_WORK_SE_Q3_2022_Bericht.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/en/NEW_WORK_SE_Q3_2022_Report.pdf
