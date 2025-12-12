Nemetschek Aktie 329782 / DE0006452907
12.12.2025 11:19:33
EQS-AFR: Nemetschek SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nemetschek SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nemetschek SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/en/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/en/financial-reports
12.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nemetschek SE
|Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
|81829 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nemetschek.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2244886 12.12.2025 CET/CEST
