12.12.2025 11:19:33

EQS-AFR: Nemetschek SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Nemetschek
87.41 CHF 1.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nemetschek SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nemetschek SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12.12.2025 / 11:19 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nemetschek SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/en/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/en/financial-reports

12.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2244886  12.12.2025 CET/CEST

