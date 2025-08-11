|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
11.08.2025 20:55:43
EQS-AFR: Nagarro SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nagarro SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nagarro SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2025
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/de/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2025
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications
11.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nagarro SE
|Baierbrunner Strasse 15
|81379 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nagarro.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2182428 11.08.2025 CET/CEST
