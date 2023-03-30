SMI 11'027 0.6%  SPI 14'443 0.7%  Dow 32'718 1.0%  DAX 15'491 1.1%  Euro 0.9955 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'279 1.1%  Gold 1'969 0.2%  Bitcoin 26'148 0.4%  Dollar 0.9161 -0.3%  Öl 78.9 0.8% 
MLP Aktie [Valor: 340699 / ISIN: DE0006569908]
30.03.2023 12:18:27

EQS-AFR: MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

MLP
7.62 CHF -7.24%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MLP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.03.2023 / 12:18 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2022/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2022/

30.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1597117  30.03.2023 CET/CEST

