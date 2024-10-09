Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
METRO Aktie [Valor: 37437098 / ISIN: DE000BFB0019]
EQS-AFR: METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: METRO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

09.10.2024 / 14:55 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

METRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2025
Address: https://investoren.metroag.de/downloads

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2025
Address: https://investors.metroag.de/downloads

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2025
Address: https://investoren.metroag.de/downloads

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2025
Address: https://investors.metroag.de/downloads

09.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2005387  09.10.2024 CET/CEST

