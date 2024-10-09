|
09.10.2024 14:55:06
EQS-AFR: METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: METRO AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
METRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2025
Address: https://investoren.metroag.de/downloads
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2025
Address: https://investors.metroag.de/downloads
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2025
Address: https://investoren.metroag.de/downloads
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2025
Address: https://investors.metroag.de/downloads
09.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|METRO AG
|Metro-Straße 1
|40235 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.metroag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2005387 09.10.2024 CET/CEST