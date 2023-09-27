EQS-AFR: MedNation AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MedNation AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

MedNation AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



27.09.2023 / 21:43 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023

Address:

MedNation AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 29, 2023Address: https://mednation.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Arm Holdings 128211039 55.00 % 14.00 % Tesla Inc. 128211040 59.00 % 14.00 % Temenos AG / VAT Group 128211041 56.00 % 13.00 % 27.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

