24.03.2023 18:02:57
EQS-AFR: MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MBB SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MBB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.mbb.com/ir/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/financial-reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
1592283 24.03.2023 CET/CEST
