EQS-AFR: MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SMI 10'634 -0.8%  SPI 13'939 -0.9%  Dow 32'096 0.0%  DAX 14'957 -1.7%  Euro 0.9881 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'126 -1.9%  Gold 1'987 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25'640 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9186 0.2%  Öl 74.7 -1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Swiss Life-Aktie in Rot: Swiss Life-Chef Patrick Frost erhält gleiche Vergütung wie im Vorjahr
ABB-Aktie dennoch tiefer: ABB kündigt neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm in Milliardenhöhe an
Schweizer Bankensektor auf einmal Risikofaktor für globales Finanzsystem - wie konnte es soweit kommen?
Kauf von CS soll wohl innert eines Monats abgeschlossen werden - UBS will an der Marke "Credit Suisse" festhalten - CS-Aktie sinkt
UBS- und Credit Suisse-Aktien tiefrot: Mögliche Umgehung von Russlandsanktionen ruft offenbar US-Behörden auf den Plan
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

MBB Aktie [Valor: 2543021 / ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.03.2023 18:02:57

EQS-AFR: MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

MBB
85.96 CHF -23.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MBB SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.03.2023 / 18:02 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.mbb.com/ir/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/financial-reports

24.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1592283  24.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1592283&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu MBB SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten