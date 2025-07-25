Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’046 -0.3%  SPI 16’826 0.0%  Dow 44’694 -0.7%  DAX 24’296 0.2%  Euro 0.9350 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’355 0.2%  Gold 3’358 -0.3%  Bitcoin 91’775 -2.5%  Dollar 0.7957 0.0%  Öl 69.8 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Mega-IPO im Anmarsch: Figma-Börsengang mit möglicher 16-Milliarden-Bewertung
Eni-Aktie: Italienischer Öl- und Gaskonzern Eni verdient mehr als erwartet
Transparent und verantwortungsvoll: Nachhaltig in Gold investieren via ETF
PUMA meldet Umsatzrückgang und erwartet Verlust für Gesamtjahr 2025 - Aktie verliert zweistellig
Verantwortungsvoll in Gold investieren
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.07.2025 09:00:03

EQS-AFR: MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

MAX Automation
3.14 CHF -17.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAX Automation SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.07.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MAX Automation SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2025
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2025
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

25.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Steinhöft 11
20459 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2174156  25.07.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu MAX Automation SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?