MAX Automation Aktie [Valor: 34682853 / ISIN: DE000A2DA588]
Kaufen Verkaufen
26.07.2024 09:00:04

EQS-AFR: MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

MAX Automation
3.14 CHF -17.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAX Automation SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.07.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MAX Automation SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 02, 2024
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 02, 2024
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

26.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Steinhöft 11
20459 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1954245  26.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1954245&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

