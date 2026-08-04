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Masterflex Aktie 1091276 / DE0005492938

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04.08.2026 09:00:04

EQS-AFR: Masterflex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Masterflex
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Masterflex SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Masterflex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.08.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Masterflex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.masterflexgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-der-masterflex-se/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.masterflexgroup.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-of-masterflex-se/

04.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Masterflex SE
Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
45891 Gelsenkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.MasterflexGroup.com
LEI Code: 529900F7WN69SXTGTM29

 
End of News EQS News Service

2371878  04.08.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand

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