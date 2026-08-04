Masterflex Aktie 1091276 / DE0005492938
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04.08.2026 09:00:04
EQS-AFR: Masterflex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Masterflex SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Masterflex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.masterflexgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-der-masterflex-se/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.masterflexgroup.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-of-masterflex-se/
04.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Masterflex SE
|Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
|45891 Gelsenkirchen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.MasterflexGroup.com
|LEI Code:
|529900F7WN69SXTGTM29
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2371878 04.08.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand
Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.Weiterlesen!