468 SPAC II Aktie [Valor: 116038264 / ISIN: LU2380748603]
01.05.2024 11:20:55

EQS-AFR: Marley Spoon Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

468 SPAC II
2.88 EUR -27.27%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Marley Spoon Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Marley Spoon Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01.05.2024 / 11:20 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Marley Spoon Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.marleyspoongroup.com/publications/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.marleyspoongroup.com/publications/

01.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Marley Spoon Group SE
9 Rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.marleyspoongroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1893585  01.05.2024 CET/CEST

