18.06.2024 16:29:53
EQS-AFR: LS telcom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LS telcom AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LS telcom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 21, 2024
Address: https://www.lstelcom.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
18.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LS telcom AG
|Im Gewerbegebiet 31-33
|77839 Lichtenau
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.LStelcom.com
