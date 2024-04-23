|
EQS-AFR: Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Logwin AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Logwin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports
|English
|Logwin AG
|an de Längten 5
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|www.logwin-logistics.com
