Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’498 1.5%  SPI 15’297 1.3%  Dow 38’240 0.7%  DAX 18’044 1.0%  Euro 0.9731 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’985 1.0%  Gold 2’303 -1.0%  Bitcoin 60’186 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9113 -0.1%  Öl 86.5 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278
Top News
PepsiCo-Aktie trotzdem schwächer: PepsiCo startet trotz Schwierigkeiten unerwartet gut ins Jahr
Aktien von Rheinmetall RENK und HENSOLDT setzen Aufwärtsbewegung fort
Jefferies & Company Inc. gibt Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft-Aktie Buy
Jefferies & Company Inc. bescheinigt Buy für Beiersdorf-Aktie
UPS-Aktie stärker: UPS schneidet nicht so schlecht ab wie befürchtet
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Logwin Aktie [Valor: 37115017 / ISIN: LU1618151879]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.04.2024 13:47:46

EQS-AFR: Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

finanzen.net zero Logwin-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Logwin
256.00 EUR -0.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Logwin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

23.04.2024 / 13:47 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Logwin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports

23.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1887237  23.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1887237&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Logwin AG Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten