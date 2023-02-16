|
16.02.2023 09:12:47
EQS-AFR: Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Logwin AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Logwin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2023
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2023
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2023
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2023
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports.html
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
16.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Logwin AG
|an de Längten 5
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.logwin-logistics.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1561171 16.02.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung